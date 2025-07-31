Zelensky says signed bill ensuring anti-graft agencies' 'independence'

World News
31-07-2025 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky says signed bill ensuring anti-graft agencies&#39; &#39;independence&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky says signed bill ensuring anti-graft agencies' 'independence'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had signed a bill to replace a law that curbed the powers of anti-graft bodies after the new legislation was voted through in parliament.

"I have just signed the document, and the text will be published immediately. This guarantees the normal, independent work of anti-corruption bodies and all law enforcement agencies in our country," Zelensky said.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Parliament

War

Bill

LBCI Next
US sanctions Palestinian Authority officials, PLO members
Talks on two-state solution must begin, German minister says on way to Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-23

EU chief demands 'explanations' from Zelensky on anti-graft agencies

LBCI
World News
05:36

EU says Ukraine bill restores 'key safeguards' against graft

LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

Trump says 'not upset' by Dutch anti-Islam leader Wilders' views

LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

Zelensky says Russia 'trying to buy time' to 'continue war'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

LBCI
World News
09:15

US sanctions Palestinian Authority officials, PLO members

LBCI
World News
08:03

Talks on two-state solution must begin, German minister says on way to Israel

LBCI
World News
08:00

Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Iran's Khamenei warns Israel faces 'bitter and painful fate'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29

Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
15:07

US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More