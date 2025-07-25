Zelensky says Russian negotiators have 'begun to discuss' possible Putin meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that negotiators from Moscow and Kyiv have discussed the possibility of a direct meeting between the Ukrainian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the aim of ending the Kremlin's invasion.



"We need an end to the war, which probably begins with a meeting of leaders," Zelensky said in comments released Friday to journalists, including AFP, adding: "In talks with us, they have begun to discuss it. This is already progress toward some kind of meeting format."





AFP