Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting only possible after Ukraine-Russia agreement: Kremlin

A meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and U.S. President Donald Trump would be possible only after Kyiv and Moscow reach "concrete agreements," the Kremlin said on Wednesday in response to Zelensky's call for a three-way summit.



"Such a meeting should be the result of concrete agreements between the (Ukrainian and Russian) delegations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



AFP