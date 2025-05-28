News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Very good feelings' about Gaza truce talks: US envoy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-05-2025 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Very good feelings' about Gaza truce talks: US envoy
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday he had "very good feelings" about a possible Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding that he expected to send out a new proposal imminently.
"I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary cease fire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," Witkoff told reporters alongside President Donald Trump at the White House.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Steve Witkoff
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
Next
Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
0
Middle East News
2025-04-12
Iran, US 'very close' to agreeing on content of talks: Araghchi
Middle East News
2025-04-12
Iran, US 'very close' to agreeing on content of talks: Araghchi
0
World News
2025-04-17
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
World News
2025-04-17
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
0
World News
05:34
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children
World News
05:34
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children
0
World News
04:23
Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans
World News
04:23
Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
3
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
6
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More