'Very good feelings' about Gaza truce talks: US envoy

28-05-2025 | 13:19
'Very good feelings' about Gaza truce talks: US envoy

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday he had "very good feelings" about a possible Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding that he expected to send out a new proposal imminently.

"I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary cease fire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," Witkoff told reporters alongside President Donald Trump at the White House.

AFP
 
