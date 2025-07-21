Iran conducted suborbital test with Qased satellite launch vehicle, report says

21-07-2025 | 07:57
Iran conducted suborbital test with Qased satellite launch vehicle, report says
Iran conducted suborbital test with Qased satellite launch vehicle, report says

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday that the country conducted a suborbital test using the Qased satellite launch vehicle, aimed at evaluating new technologies developed by Iran’s space sector.

The report stated that “the results of this test will be used to improve the performance of the country's satellites and space systems.”

