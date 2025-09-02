Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media

02-09-2025
Xi says China opposes &quot;use of force... to resolve differences&quot;: State media
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media

President Xi Jinping told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday that China opposed the use of force to resolve differences, state media reported.

"The use of force is not the right way to resolve differences. Communication and dialogue are the right path to achieving lasting peace," Xi told Pezeshkian during talks in Beijing, according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.


AFP

