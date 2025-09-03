Russian attacks kill nine in east Ukraine town: Governor

03-09-2025 | 10:55
Russian attacks kill nine in east Ukraine town: Governor
Russian attacks kill nine in east Ukraine town: Governor

Russian artillery and drone attacks killed nine people Wednesday in the town of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, whose capture is a key aim of advancing Russian forces, the regional governor said.

"Nine people were killed and seven were wounded -- these are the consequences of today's shelling in Kostiantynivka," said Vadym Filashkin, the governor of the wider Donetsk region, which the Kremlin wants Ukraine to surrender.

