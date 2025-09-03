News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin tells Ukraine: end war via talks or I will end it by force
World News
03-09-2025 | 11:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin tells Ukraine: end war via talks or I will end it by force
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kyiv on Wednesday that there was a chance to end the war in Ukraine via negotiations "if common sense prevails", an option he'd prefer, but that he was ready to end it by force if that was the only way.
Speaking in China at the end of a visit there, Putin said that he perceived "a certain light at the end of the tunnel" given what he said were sincere efforts by the United States to find a settlement to Europe's biggest land war since World War Two.
"It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable solution to end this conflict. That is my assumption," he told reporters in Beijing.
"Especially since we can see the mood of the current U.S. administration under President Trump, and we see not just their statements, but their sincere desire to find this solution.
"And I think there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel. Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all the tasks before us by force of arms."
Putin did not however indicate any willingness to soften his long-standing demands that Ukraine abandon any ideas of joining NATO, reverse what Moscow has described as discrimination against Russian speakers and ethnic Russians, or step back from the idea that Moscow must have full control of at least the Donbas area in eastern Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
War
Vladimir Putin
Talks
Next
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-18
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel
World News
2025-06-18
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war before mediating Iran-Israel
0
World News
2025-07-28
Trump says will 'reduce' Putin's 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war
World News
2025-07-28
Trump says will 'reduce' Putin's 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war
0
World News
2025-08-19
Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine
World News
2025-08-19
Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine
0
World News
2025-07-28
Trump says Putin now has 10-12 days to end Ukraine war
World News
2025-07-28
Trump says Putin now has 10-12 days to end Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:18
Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistan rally
World News
12:18
Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistan rally
0
World News
11:46
European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee
World News
11:46
European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee
0
World News
11:40
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
World News
11:40
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:36
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:36
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
08:59
PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon
0
World News
07:28
China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
World News
07:28
China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
0
World News
11:40
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
World News
11:40
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
3
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
5
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
8
Lebanon News
05:02
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Lebanon News
05:02
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More