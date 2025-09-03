News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistan rally
World News
03-09-2025 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistan rally
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide bombing at a political rally in a provincial capital that authorities said killed 15 people.
The claim for Tuesday's attack in Quetta was made through the group's propaganda arm. Balochistan provincial interior minister Hamza Shafqat gave the new death toll of 15.
Dozens were also wounded in the attack by a suicide bomber with eight kilograms (17.5 pounds) of explosives in a stadium parking lot in the provincial capital, where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, Shafqat said.
AFP
World News
State
claims
deadly
attack
Pakistan
rally
Next
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-27
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
World News
2025-07-27
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
0
Middle East News
2025-08-03
Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria
Middle East News
2025-08-03
Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
0
Middle East News
2025-07-09
Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship
Middle East News
2025-07-09
Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:53
Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'
World News
14:53
Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'
0
World News
14:23
Rubio says US cooperation with Mexico at historic high
World News
14:23
Rubio says US cooperation with Mexico at historic high
0
World News
12:46
Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response
World News
12:46
Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response
0
World News
11:46
European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee
World News
11:46
European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-08-01
Sirens sound in Israel after Yemen 'projectile' launch: Army
Middle East News
2025-08-01
Sirens sound in Israel after Yemen 'projectile' launch: Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
3
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
5
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
7
Middle East News
11:16
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
Middle East News
11:16
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
8
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More