Islamic State claims deadly attack on Pakistan rally

03-09-2025 | 12:18
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide bombing at a political rally in a provincial capital that authorities said killed 15 people.
 
The claim for Tuesday's attack in Quetta was made through the group's propaganda arm. Balochistan provincial interior minister Hamza Shafqat gave the new death toll of 15.
 
Dozens were also wounded in the attack by a suicide bomber with eight kilograms (17.5 pounds) of explosives in a stadium parking lot in the provincial capital, where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, Shafqat said.
 
AFP
 

