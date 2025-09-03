U.S. President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday at fresh sanctions against Russia if it fails to make a Ukraine peace deal, saying that "you'll see things happen" if he is not satisfied with President Vladimir Putin's response.



"Whatever his decision is, we'll either be happy about it or unhappy. And if we're unhappy about it, you'll see things happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met Polish President Karol Nawrocki.



AFP