UN probe suggests war crimes by all sides in DR Congo conflict

Rwanda-backed M23 militia and the Congolese military and its affiliates have all committed gross rights violations in eastern DR Congo, U.N. investigators said Friday, warning of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.



A United Nations fact-finding mission on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North and South Kivu provinces said in a report that its findings "underscore the gravity and widespread nature of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, including acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity."



AFP