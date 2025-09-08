Ukraine 'just the start' of Putin's plans for conquest: Germany's Merz

08-09-2025 | 08:58
Ukraine &#39;just the start&#39; of Putin&#39;s plans for conquest: Germany&#39;s Merz
Ukraine 'just the start' of Putin's plans for conquest: Germany's Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "imperialist plan wouldn't end with the conquest of Ukraine but would rather be just the start."

Speaking at a conference of Germany's ambassadors, Merz said "we are experiencing daily and with increasing intensity hybrid Russian attacks, including on our infrastructure" and pointed to Moscow's "provocations in the North and Baltic Seas."


