Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity

Over a million people protested nationwide in France on Thursday against the austerity policies of the government of President Emmanuel Macron, the CGT trade union said.



The figures indicate that the protests were the biggest union-led demonstrations in France since weeks of mobilization in 2023 against Macron's pension reforms. The interior ministry, whose count of protesters is usually substantially lower than that of the unions, is due to give its estimate later.



AFP



