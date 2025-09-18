News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity
World News
18-09-2025 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity
Over a million people protested nationwide in France on Thursday against the austerity policies of the government of President Emmanuel Macron, the CGT trade union said.
The figures indicate that the protests were the biggest union-led demonstrations in France since weeks of mobilization in 2023 against Macron's pension reforms. The interior ministry, whose count of protesters is usually substantially lower than that of the unions, is due to give its estimate later.
AFP
World News
France
Protests
Emmanuel Macron
Next
Sources to Reuters: US diplomats dismissed amid pro-Damascus political efforts
Trump says UK state visit 'one of highest honors of my life'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-03
France fines Shein 40 million euros over 'deceptive' sales practices
World News
2025-07-03
France fines Shein 40 million euros over 'deceptive' sales practices
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance
0
World News
2025-08-03
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican
World News
2025-08-03
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:21
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
World News
12:21
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
0
World News
11:02
Trump says has 'disagreement' with UK PM on Palestinian state
World News
11:02
Trump says has 'disagreement' with UK PM on Palestinian state
0
World News
09:16
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership
World News
09:16
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership
0
World News
08:22
Ukraine's Zelensky visits soldiers near front line
World News
08:22
Ukraine's Zelensky visits soldiers near front line
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
2
Lebanon News
02:46
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
02:46
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
3
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
4
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
5
Lebanon News
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
6
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
7
Lebanon News
04:34
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
Lebanon News
04:34
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More