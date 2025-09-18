Sources to Reuters: US diplomats dismissed amid pro-Damascus political efforts

18-09-2025 | 02:15
Sources to Reuters: US diplomats dismissed amid pro-Damascus political efforts
Sources to Reuters: US diplomats dismissed amid pro-Damascus political efforts

Five informed sources said that some of the most senior U.S. diplomats handling Syria were dismissed from their posts in recent days, as Washington seeks to integrate its Kurdish allies in Syria with the central administration in Damascus.

These diplomats were part of the Syria Regional Platform — the de facto U.S. mission to the country based in Istanbul — and reported to Thomas Barrack, the U.S. special envoy for Syria and a longtime friend and adviser to President Donald Trump.

Reuters

World News

US

Diplomats

Syria

Damascus

