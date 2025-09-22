Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced France's long-awaited recognition of a Palestinian state, saying he was acting in the interest of peace amid Israeli and U.S. criticism.



"France today recognizes a State of Palestine," Macron told the U.N. summit as the Palestinian delegation led an ovation, saying he was supporting "peace between the Israeli and Palestinian peoples."



AFP



