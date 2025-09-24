WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

24-09-2025 | 03:26
WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy
WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence confirming a possible link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.

At this time, no consistent association between autism and paracetamol use has been established, the WHO said in a statement.

Reuters

World News

World Health Organization

Autism

Paracetamol

Pregnancy

