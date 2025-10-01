Dozens killed as powerful quake strikes central Philippines

The death toll from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the central Philippines rose to 69 on Wednesday, a disaster official said, as authorities mounted a rescue effort to find survivors after one of the country's strongest quakes in a decade.



The shallow quake struck late on Tuesday off the coast of the island of Cebu, cutting power and damaging buildings. It was not immediately clear how many people were missing.



The death toll was 69 as of Wednesday late morning said Jane Abapo of the regional Civil Defense office, citing data from the provincial disaster agency that was subject to validation.



The national disaster agency earlier said the toll could be as high as 60, with 150 reported injured.



The hospital in Bogo City near the epicentre of the quake was "overwhelmed", Civil Defense official Raffy Alejandro told reporters.



The Philippine coast guard deployed a vessel carrying dozens of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel bound for Bogo, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assured survivors of swift assistance, with cabinet secretaries on the ground directing relief operations.



Reuters