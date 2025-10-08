Iran releases detained Franco-German teen: French minister

Iran has released a 19-year-old Franco-German national days after throwing out spying charges against him, the French foreign minister told AFP on Wednesday.



"Lennart Monterlos is free," said Jean-Noel Barrot, with sources close to the case saying the young man would return to France on Thursday.



"We are relieved that our son will return to us," Lennart Monterlos's parents said in a written statement to AFP through their lawyer.



AFP



