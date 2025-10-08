News
Iran releases detained Franco-German teen: French minister
World News
08-10-2025 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran releases detained Franco-German teen: French minister
Iran has released a 19-year-old Franco-German national days after throwing out spying charges against him, the French foreign minister told AFP on Wednesday.
"Lennart Monterlos is free," said Jean-Noel Barrot, with sources close to the case saying the young man would return to France on Thursday.
"We are relieved that our son will return to us," Lennart Monterlos's parents said in a written statement to AFP through their lawyer.
AFP
World News
Iran
France
Germany
Jean-Noel Barrot
Next
Gold price breaks $4,000 an ounce for first time
Zelensky says Russia using tankers for reconnaissance, sabotage
Previous
