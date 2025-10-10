News
Trump, 79, to get second medical check-up this year
World News
10-10-2025 | 06:21
Trump, 79, to get second medical check-up this year
Donald Trump heads to the doctor on Friday for what aides describe as a routine visit that will nonetheless draw close scrutiny of the 79-year-old U.S. president's vitality.
Trump was the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency when he retook the White House in January, and he is the second oldest person to ever serve as the country's president.
In office, the Republican has maintained a high-tempo schedule and a fondness for red meat. On Sunday, he plans to travel to the Middle East after brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal.
Reuters
World News
Trump
Medical
Check-up
US
President
Quake-hit southern Philippines jolted with magnitude-6.9 aftershock
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
