Trump, 79, to get second medical check-up this year

Donald Trump heads to the doctor on Friday for what aides describe as a routine visit that will nonetheless draw close scrutiny of the 79-year-old U.S. president's vitality.



Trump was the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency when he retook the White House in January, and he is the second oldest person to ever serve as the country's president.



In office, the Republican has maintained a high-tempo schedule and a fondness for red meat. On Sunday, he plans to travel to the Middle East after brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal.





Reuters