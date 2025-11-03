Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

03-11-2025 | 05:52
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, killing at least 20 people, injuring hundreds and damaging the city's historic Blue Mosque, authorities said, with the death toll likely to rise.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e Sharif, a city of around 523,000 famous for its shrines and historic sites.

At least 20 people were killed and over 500 were injured, Health Ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said, but officials warned the toll could rise as rescue teams reached remote villages in the worst-hit provinces of Balkh and Samangan.



