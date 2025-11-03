News
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured
World News
03-11-2025 | 05:52
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, killing at least 20 people, injuring hundreds and damaging the city's historic Blue Mosque, authorities said, with the death toll likely to rise.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e Sharif, a city of around 523,000 famous for its shrines and historic sites.
At least 20 people were killed and over 500 were injured, Health Ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said, but officials warned the toll could rise as rescue teams reached remote villages in the worst-hit provinces of Balkh and Samangan.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Kill
Afghanistan
Injured
World News
00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
World News
00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
0
World News
2025-09-09
At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
World News
2025-09-09
At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-15
Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President
World News
2025-10-15
Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President
World News
08:23
Trump does not rule out any kind of Nigeria military operation
World News
08:23
Trump does not rule out any kind of Nigeria military operation
0
World News
08:11
Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes
World News
08:11
Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes
0
World News
07:54
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
World News
07:54
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
0
World News
07:53
Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data
World News
07:53
Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data
Middle East News
05:52
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria
Middle East News
05:52
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Middle East News
2025-09-15
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
0
World News
07:54
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
World News
07:54
Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
6
World News
10:41
Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty
World News
10:41
Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
05:40
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Lebanon News
05:40
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
8
Middle East News
10:55
Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt
Middle East News
10:55
Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt
