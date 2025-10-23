Zelensky hails new energy sanctions on Russia, seeks more pressure on Moscow

23-10-2025 | 04:29
Zelensky hails new energy sanctions on Russia, seeks more pressure on Moscow
Zelensky hails new energy sanctions on Russia, seeks more pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed "very important" new U.S. and European Union energy sanctions on Russia on Thursday, but said more pressure would be needed on Moscow to secure a ceasefire in the war.

The United States unveiled sanctions against Russia's major oil companies on Wednesday, a day after plans for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin fell apart.

EU countries formally adopted a 19th package of sanctions on Thursday, including a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports.

"This is very important," Zelensky said of the new sanctions in comments to reporters in Brussels, where he was expected to meet EU leaders.


Reuters 

Zelensky

Energy

Sanctions

Russia

Pressure

Moscow

Ukraine

