Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson

World News
06-11-2025 | 07:20
High views
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has visited one of Ukraine's most dangerous frontline cities and a neighboring region, meeting medical staff, volunteers and civilians living under constant attacks from Russian troops.

"At a time when governments around the world are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength, and their support for each other is humbling," Jolie said in a statement released on Thursday by the Legacy of War Foundation, which supported her visit to Kherson and nearby Mykolaiv.

"The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger every day, but they refuse to give in," Jolie said.

Photos showed Jolie in a flak jacket in a basement, and meeting children in a windowless room. The group said she toured medical and educational facilities that had been relocated underground to escape constant Russian attacks.



Reuters
 

