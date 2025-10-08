News
Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity
Middle East News
08-10-2025 | 05:59
Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his country’s demand that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria honor their commitments and contribute to national unity.
Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan — remarks published by his office on Wednesday — Erdogan said that Turkey’s “patient, wise, and generous stance” should not be mistaken for weakness.
