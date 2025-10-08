Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity

Middle East News
08-10-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his country’s demand that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria honor their commitments and contribute to national unity.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan — remarks published by his office on Wednesday — Erdogan said that Turkey’s “patient, wise, and generous stance” should not be mistaken for weakness.

Reuters

Middle East News

uphold

their

commitments

support

national

unity

LBCI Next
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Qatar PM to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt: Foreign ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Syrian defense minister and SDF commander agree to immediate ceasefire: Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound

LBCI
Middle East News
07:58

Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:43

'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP

LBCI
World News
00:13

Gold price breaks $4,000 an ounce for first time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More