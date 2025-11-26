China's Xi urges Hong Kong to 'make every effort' to fight deadly blaze

World News
26-11-2025 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s Xi urges Hong Kong to &#39;make every effort&#39; to fight deadly blaze
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China's Xi urges Hong Kong to 'make every effort' to fight deadly blaze

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Hong Kong on Wednesday to "make every effort" to extinguish a huge blaze at a residential estate that killed at least 13 people and to minimise casualties and losses, state media said.

"Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty," state broadcaster CCTV said.

"He offered sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster, and called for making every effort to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties and losses."

AFP

World News

urges

'make

every

effort'

fight

deadly

blaze

LBCI Next
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

US urges EU to make tech rules 'balanced' to secure lower steel duties

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Trump slams 'hostile' China, says has no reason to meet Xi

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:10

France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency

LBCI
World News
10:24

Kremlin calls ongoing Ukraine war talks 'serious'

LBCI
World News
04:18

EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-11-25

Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More