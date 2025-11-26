Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Hong Kong on Wednesday to "make every effort" to extinguish a huge blaze at a residential estate that killed at least 13 people and to minimise casualties and losses, state media said.



"Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty," state broadcaster CCTV said.



"He offered sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster, and called for making every effort to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties and losses."



AFP