Death toll in Indonesia floods passes 200: Disaster agency

Flooding and landslides in Indonesia have killed more than 200 people, according to figures from the disaster authorities.



"As of tonight, 61 fatalities have been recorded, and 90 are still being searched for," West Sumatra Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Ilham Wahab said late Friday, updating an earlier toll of 23 for the province.



In North Sumatra, another 116 people have died, while in Aceh province the death toll was at least 35 people, according to figures released by the agency.



