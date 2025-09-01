Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza

01-09-2025 | 08:43
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation said Monday its members, which include China, India, Russia, and Iran, "strongly condemn acts causing civilian casualties and humanitarian disasters in Gaza," according to a statement published by Xinhua news agency.

The SCO said they also "strongly condemn" U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in June, in the statement issued after a summit of the 10-member states in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

AFP

