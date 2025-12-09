Nobel press conference with Venezuela opponent Machado 'postponed': Institute

09-12-2025 | 04:15
Nobel press conference with Venezuela opponent Machado 'postponed': Institute
Nobel press conference with Venezuela opponent Machado 'postponed': Institute

A press conference scheduled on Tuesday with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader who lives in hiding, has been "postponed" but should take place later in the day, the Nobel Institute said.

"Everything suggests that we will manage to organise a press conference today," institute spokesman Erik Aasheim told AFP, as questions swirled about whether Machado would be able to accept her award in person at Wednesday's prize ceremony in Oslo. Machbado's family is in Oslo.

AFP

