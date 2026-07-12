Lindsey Graham, pivotal US Republican senator, dies suddenly at 71

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Republican who went from a vocal critic of Donald Trump to one of his most loyal allies ‌on Capitol Hill after Trump became president, has died at age 71.



The South Carolina lawmaker died after a "brief and sudden illness," his office posted on X early on Sunday. U.S. media said emergency personnel had responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill home on Saturday night.



Graham, just back from a trip to Ukraine, had been scheduled to appear on the “Meet the Press” interview program on Sunday morning, the network said.



Reuters