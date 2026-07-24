19,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid wildfires

World News
24-07-2026 | 07:50
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19,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid wildfires
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19,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid wildfires

At least 19,000 people in the Madrid region have been evacuated or ordered to remain in their houses, the head of the regional's government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said Friday.

The wildfires in the densely populated area around the Spanish capital are the worst in the region's history, she told reporters, saying the flames have so far ravaged some 6,000 hectares (around 15,000 acres).

AFP

World News

Spain

Madrid

Wildfire

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