Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of economic consequences against any country that provided "any type of lifeline to Iran" as the United States looks to resolve a ‌war it began alongside Israel nearly six months ago.



In a social media message on Wednesday, Trump promised "Economic Warfare and Isolation on ⁠an unprecedented scale," although details were scant.



"ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences," Trump wrote.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called Trump's comments an attempt to divert American public opinion from domestic financial problems, including record debt and rising interest rates.



He said Washington's insistence on policies he described as failed would bring further failures and alienate Iranians.



"America's economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world," he said on X.



Trump has yet to achieve the objectives he set out at the start of the war: dismantling Iran's nuclear programme, curbing its ability to attack regional rivals and creating conditions for Iranians to overthrow their clerical rulers.



Reuters