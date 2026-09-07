Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Caucasus: Russian rescue service

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07-09-2026 | 03:26
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Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Caucasus: Russian rescue service
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Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Caucasus: Russian rescue service

An avalanche in Russia's rugged Caucasus mountains has killed 11 climbers, with six more missing, rescue services said on Monday.

The avalanche tore down a mountainside in the Bezengi Gorge on Sunday and struck a group of 33 alpinists, Russia's emergency ministry said. "Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," and six were injured. Ten climbers descended safely, and six remained missing, it said.

AFP

World News

Avalanche

Russia

Caucasus

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