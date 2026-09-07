Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Caucasus: Russian rescue service

An avalanche in Russia's rugged Caucasus mountains has killed 11 climbers, with six more missing, rescue services said on Monday.



The avalanche tore down a mountainside in the Bezengi Gorge on Sunday and struck a group of 33 alpinists, Russia's emergency ministry said. "Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," and six were injured. Ten climbers descended safely, and six remained missing, it said.



AFP



