Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, a day after he chastised Kyiv for hitting Russian oil refineries.



"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social network.



Oil prices have soared as the war in the Middle East hits the six-and-a-half-month mark, raising American fuel costs and inflation just weeks before crunch U.S. midterm elections.



AFP