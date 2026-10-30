Canada, EU launch new alliance with deals on Ukraine, minerals, AI

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30-10-2026 | 13:08
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Canada, EU launch new alliance with deals on Ukraine, minerals, AI
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Canada, EU launch new alliance with deals on Ukraine, minerals, AI

Canada and the European Union on Friday launched a new partnership, signing deals on Ukraine, minerals, and other issues, as they navigate uncertain relations with the United States and China.

A joint statement said Canada intends to participate in the European Union's 90-billion-euro ($100 billion) support loan for Ukraine and that the two partners were building an "Alliance for the Future to create a common prosperity and economic security space."

AFP

World News

Canada

European Union

Ukraine

Minerals

United States

China

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