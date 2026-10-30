Closure of independent Russian paper a 'devastating blow:' UN

World News
30-10-2026 | 13:37
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Closure of independent Russian paper a &#39;devastating blow:&#39; UN
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Closure of independent Russian paper a 'devastating blow:' UN

The United Nations said the closure of Novaya Gazeta on Friday was one more "devastating blow" for independent media in Russia.

"I am deeply concerned -- and saddened -- by the announcement today by the highly respected and fiercely independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper that it is being forced to close, in yet another devastating blow for remaining independent media in the Russian Federation," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

World News

United Nations

Novaya Gazeta

Russia

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