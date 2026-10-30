Oman navy evacuates 25 crew from vessel off Musandam

Oman's Royal Navy evacuated 25 crew members from ‌a Panama-flagged commercial vessel after it was targeted and caught fire 1.6 ⁠nautical miles off the coast of Musandam, the Maritime Security Centre said on Friday.



The navy, in coordination with the ‌Maritime ⁠Security Centre, carried out the evacuation and provided the crew with ⁠the necessary medical care, the centre said. ⁠It gave no further details.



Reuters