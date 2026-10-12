UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

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12-10-2026 | 11:30
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UK PM Burnham says Iran&#39;s IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident
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UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that a suspected plot targeting the RAF Fairford air base in Britain was "highly likely" to have been coordinated in Iran, and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The RAF Fairford base had been used by U.S. bombers to carry out strikes on Iran but last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of the planes.

U.S. officials have told Reuters that there had been a suspected plot involving Iran to launch a drone ⁠attack.

"I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC)," Burnham told parliament.



Reuters 
 

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UK

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Andy Burnham

Iran

IRGC

RAF

Fairford

Incident

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