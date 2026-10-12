Turkey to send Mecca agreement to parliament soon, Erdogan says

Turkey will send the Mecca Joint ‌Defense Agreement, a defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and ⁠Turkey, to parliament to be ratified in the coming days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.



Speaking following ‌the ⁠cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said Turkey strongly condemned the Houthi ⁠attack on Saudi Arabia and stood ⁠with Saudi brothers and sisters ⁠against these attacks.



Reuters