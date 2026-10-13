Japan, US review troops' off-duty rules after Okinawa killing

World News
13-10-2026 | 03:09
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Japan, US review troops&#39; off-duty rules after Okinawa killing
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Japan, US review troops' off-duty rules after Okinawa killing

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that officials were reviewing the off-base code of conduct for U.S. troops in Japan following the alleged killing of an Okinawan woman by a U.S. Marine.

"We plan to hold discussions including whether the existing rules are effectively functioning," said Motegi, adding "matters such as patrols and curfew management" would be under review in the talks with the United States.

AFP

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review

troops'

off-duty

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Okinawa

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