NATO says Kyiv allies working for 'just and sustainable' end to war

World News
06-11-2026 | 04:16
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NATO says Kyiv allies working for &#39;just and sustainable&#39; end to war
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NATO says Kyiv allies working for 'just and sustainable' end to war

Ukraine's allies are working for a "just and sustainable" end to the war ahead of U.S.-mediated talks next week in Abu Dhabi, NATO said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a deal with Russia involving "all of Europe".

Talks in Brussels on Thursday involving NATO, U.S., Ukrainian and European officials "built on productive discussions in Miami and Oslo and sought to advance a just and sustainable end to the war in Ukraine", an alliance spokeswoman said.

AFP

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allies

working

'just

sustainable'

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