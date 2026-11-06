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Pope Leo leaves on South America tour: AFP
World News
06-11-2026 | 02:39
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Pope Leo leaves on South America tour: AFP
Pope Leo headed to South America on Friday for an emotionally charged reunion with the continent that helped shape his priesthood, three weeks after undergoing lung cancer surgery.
A smiling Leo waved to onlookers before boarding his plane in the rain, with the aircraft taking off shortly after 0600 GMT at Rome's Fiumicino airport, according to an AFP journalist on board.
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