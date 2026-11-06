Pope Leo leaves on South America tour: AFP

World News
06-11-2026 | 02:39
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Pope Leo leaves on South America tour: AFP
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Pope Leo leaves on South America tour: AFP

Pope Leo headed to South America on Friday for an emotionally charged reunion with the continent that helped shape his priesthood, three weeks after undergoing lung cancer surgery.

A smiling Leo waved to onlookers before boarding his plane in the rain, with the aircraft taking off shortly after 0600 GMT at Rome's Fiumicino airport, according to an AFP journalist on board.



AFP
 

World News

Pope Leo

South America

Tour

AFP

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