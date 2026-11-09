Trump thinks he will meet Xi and Putin at China APEC summit

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09-11-2026 | 01:51
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Trump thinks he will meet Xi and Putin at China APEC summit
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Trump thinks he will meet Xi and Putin at China APEC summit

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he thinks he will meet Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an APEC leaders' summit in China next week and discuss ending the war in Iran and denuclearization.

Trump told reporters before flying back to Washington from Florida that he ⁠will travel to China for the APEC summit, set for November 18-19 in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

"One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that'll be interesting. We're talking a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the ‌war ⁠in Iran," he said.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

China

‌Xi Jinping

Russia

Vladimir Putin

APEC

Iran

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