U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on whether Washington would end ‌its $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, as promised by President Donald Trump on the day of this month's midterm elections.



Huckabee, a Republican former governor of Arkansas, said funding had been allocated by Congress and he was unsure whether it could be stopped without congressional approval.



Huckabee said U.S. and Israeli officials had been working on a new MoU "for months." He did not say whether those talks had continued following Trump's announcement that the military aid would end.



Huckabee, an Evangelical Christian and staunch supporter of Israel, said that he hoped there would not be a "dramatic, seismic shift" in U.S.-Israel relations, arguing that the partnership benefited the citizens of both countries.



Reuters