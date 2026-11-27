U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he ‌would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine.



"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.



"I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," Trump said.



Trump has frequently urged a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, but the phrase "territories throughout Europe" suggests territories beyond the battlefield in Ukraine.



Reuters