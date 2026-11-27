UN rapporteur slams Costa Rica entry ban as 'a disgrace'

The U.N. rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, on Thursday called Costa Rica's refusal to allow her into the country "a disgrace" after the government cited an "alert over links to terrorist acts."



"It's a disgrace... What happened is very regrettable," she told a radio station at the country's leading university after arriving at an airport serving San Jose, where she was refused entry and remained Thursday night.



AFP