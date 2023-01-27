India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

World
2023-01-27 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

A security assessment by Indian police in the Himalayan region of Ladakh says there could be more clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along their contested frontier there as Beijing ramps up military infrastructure in the region.

At least 24 soldiers were killed when the armies of the Asian giants clashed in Ladakh, in the western Himalayas, in 2020 but tensions eased after military and diplomatic talks. A fresh clash erupted between the two sides in the eastern Himalayas in December but there were no deaths.

The assessment is part of a new, confidential research paper by the Ladakh Police that was submitted at a conference of top police officers held from January 20 to 22 and has been reviewed by Reuters.

The report said the assessment was based on intelligence gathered by local police in the border areas and the pattern of India-China military tensions over the years.

The Indian army did not respond to a request for comment but the assessment assumes significance as it was submitted at a conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's defense and foreign ministries also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

"Given the domestic compulsions ... in China and their economic interests in the region, the PLA would continue to build up its military infrastructure and skirmishes would also get frequent which may or may not follow a pattern,” the paper said, referring to China's People’s Liberation Army.

“If we analyze the pattern of skirmishes and tensions, the intensity has increased since 2013-2014 with an interval of every 2-3 years,” it said.

“With the massive infrastructure build up by PLA on Chinese side both the armies are testing each other’s reaction, strength of artillery and infantry mobilization time”.

The report also said India has been slowly losing ground to China in Ladakh as the border has been pushed inside Indian territory through the creation of buffer zones.

India and China share a 3,500 km (2,100 miles) border that has been disputed since the 1950s. The two sides went to war over it in 1962.

Reuters

World

India

Expects

Clashes

Chinese

Troops

Himalayas

Mountains

Security

Assessment

Infrastructure

Region

Military

Asia

LBCI Next
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

General Security to cancel passport platform within a month

LBCI
Middle East
04:27

Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Israeli troops kill nine in Jenin clash with Palestinian gunmen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:38

US consumer spending falls; inflation cooling

LBCI
World
08:48

Norway finds 'substantial' mineral resources on its seabed

LBCI
World
07:31

GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira

LBCI
World
06:28

Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Variety
08:57

Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app