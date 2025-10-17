News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
World News
17-10-2025 | 01:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
Donald Trump on Thursday announced a plan aimed at making in vitro fertilization more affordable, an initial step in a long-touted campaign promise.
Earlier this year, Trump dubbed himself the "fertilization president" and has vowed to address IVF accessibility, an effort that has sown division within his base between pro-natalist members and conservative Christians.
Substantive coverage of fertility-related procedures and medications in the United States remains rare and highly variable depending on specific patients, providers, employers, and state rules.
It was unclear what concrete changes the initiative could lead to. But Trump said in Oval Office remarks that "prices are going way down. Way, way down."
Trump said the White House is proposing a so-called employer benefit option that they say would encourage employers to offer workers coverage for IVF through a supplemental plan.
That would be similar to how dental and vision care are frequently managed in the United States -- carved out of the core medical insurance and covered as a standalone type of care.
"I'm asking all employers to make these new fertility benefit options available to their employees immediately," Trump said.
Senior administration officials told journalists there was no discussion of creating subsidies that would incentivize employers to provide IVF benefits, nor was it mandating that they do so.
A typical round of IVF treatment -- patients must frequently endure multiple rounds to achieve a viable pregnancy -- can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Necessary prescription drug costs alone can set back hopeful parents by the thousands.
The Trump administration's announcement included a proposal to make some of those drugs available for patients to purchase directly from manufacturers at discounted rates, via the president's new website, TrumpRx, starting in early 2026.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Fertilization
IVF
Next
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
Trump critic John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
0
World News
03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement
World News
03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement
0
World News
02:44
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
World News
02:44
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
0
World News
01:29
Trump critic John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info
World News
01:29
Trump critic John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
World News
2025-09-16
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
World News
2025-09-16
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
0
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
6
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
8
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More