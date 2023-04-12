News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hazardous Thai pollution deters tourists
World
2023-04-12 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hazardous Thai pollution deters tourists
Hazardous pollution levels in northern Thailand have left the historic city of Chiang Mai choking under thick smog, with locals worried about the impact on tourism -- and their health.
Smoke from forest fires and farmers burning crop stubble has suffocated the tourist city, with global air monitoring platform IQAir ranking it among the most polluted places in the world -- above regular hotspots such as Lahore and Delhi.
Residents have petitioned the government to act, with images and videos of the dense haze capturing public attention in the run-up to May's much-anticipated national election.
On Tuesday, daily life in Chiang Mai continued, even as records showed the level of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles -- so tiny they can enter the bloodstream -- wasa more than 30 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline, according to IQAir.
"It made me want to cry," said Kanchaya Boontan, 40, who runs CM Siam Travel, a tourism firm.
"This year is bad, normally pollution is not too long but the foreigners have seen the news," she added, adjusting her N95 mask.
Forced to close all four of her shops during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kanchaya was just starting to get back on her feet by working 12-hour shifts.
But last week, the Thai Hotel Association Northern Chapter warned that domestic tourists were cancelling their Songkran New Year holiday reservations due to pollution levels.
"Last week I got one customer only. This week, no one," Boontan said.
A few streets away by the ancient Tha Phae gate, 45-year-old orange juice vendor Aun tried to drum up business.
"It's affecting my life more and more every day, whether it be my health or the decline in the number of tourists," he said.
"Some days you can barely see the roads ahead, and it's not fog but it's smog."
- 'Everyone breathes' -
The pollution is mainly caused by farmers burning their fields, said Siwatt Pongpiachan, an atmospheric consultant with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand.
A shifting global weather pattern and Chiang Mai's topography trapping pollution conspired to "drive PM 2.5 into the perfect storm this year", he said.
This year alone, nearly two million people in Thailand have needed hospital treatment for respiratory conditions caused by air pollution, according to the public health ministry.
Chiang Mai cardiologist Rungsrit Kanjanavanit told AFP that officials are not doing enough to tackle the pollution, worried about its impact on the country's vital tourist economy.
"We should care about our guests' health more -- that should be a priority."
The pollution impacts children and the elderly the most, Rungsrit added.
"For every 10 micrograms per mil increase in PM2.5, there is one year less of lifespan. You have to multiply it by the exposure range," he said.
"Everyone breathes, so the effect on the population is very high."
- 'Bright red sun' -
"The sun was really bright red because of the smoke in the sky, was quite, quite strange and very hazy," said British tourist Lucy Cooper.
"You couldn't see much further than a few fields away," she said.
The 34-year-old, travelling with her partner and two children, said she was advised not to come.
"It's not ideal. And we can't see a mountain, which is sad."
Chokchai Mongkolcho, visiting from northeastern Roi Et province, said the smog "hides the city’s beauty".
"It makes me wonder if I'll ever come back here again if there's still pollution like this."
AFP
World
Thai
Thailand
Pollution
Tourists
Next
Vietnam jails freelance journalist for six years
Russia says detained US journalist still not granted consular access
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-07
Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table
World
2023-04-07
Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table
0
World
2023-04-05
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
World
2023-04-05
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Variety
2023-03-20
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
0
World
2023-03-20
Thailand dissolves parliament for crunch election in May
World
2023-03-20
Thailand dissolves parliament for crunch election in May
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
0
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
0
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
0
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
0
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
0
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store