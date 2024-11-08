Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices

On Friday, November 8, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 12,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 8,000.



The updated prices for fuel products are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,441,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,481,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,317,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,048,000