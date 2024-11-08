Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08 | 02:19
Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices
Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices

On Friday, November 8, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 12,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 8,000.

The updated prices for fuel products are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,441,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,481,000  
- Diesel: LBP 1,317,000  
- Gas canister: LBP 1,048,000

