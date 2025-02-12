Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline decreased by LBP 4,000 and diesel by LBP 11,000. Meanwhile, gas prices increased by LBP 7,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,485,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,525,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,382,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,109,000