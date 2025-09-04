News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Comedy Plays
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
04-09-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
More than $1 million has entered the Lebanese treasury in recent days, not from new taxes on citizens or additional fees. These funds are unpaid invoices that had not been collected from their owners, even though they became due in 2022. Due to negligence and administrative lapses, they were left uncollected.
According to information obtained by LBCI, at the end of June, the State Security office at the Port of Beirut received reports that nearly 50 companies operating in the free zone had not paid invoices due since 2022. The invoices covered rented port spaces and water and electricity fees.
The Lebanese State Security, led by Major Joseph Naddaf, launched an investigation and found that the invoices had gone uncollected because four employees from the Beirut Port management committee failed to perform their duties.
The four employees included the head of the insurance and contracts department, the head of the free zone department, the head of the contracts division, and a fourth staff member.
The employees admitted to State Security investigators that they had neglected their duties, though they said it was not intentional and that they had not received bribes to overlook the invoices.
When LBCI asked Beirut Port Director General Omar Itani why the employees’ work had not been monitored, he said the necessary measures had been taken: the employees were removed from their positions, several days’ pay were deducted, and formal warnings were issued.
The four employees were referred to the public financial prosecution office, and the invoices were reissued, with the companies paying the amounts owed.
Officials noted that the most important takeaway from the case is that the Lebanese state is not bankrupt. It has substantial funds that have been wasted but could be invested if properly managed, before requesting aid and donations from the international community.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Funds
Invoices
Beirut Port
Treasury
Lebanese State Security
Next
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
0
World News
2025-08-03
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican
World News
2025-08-03
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-03
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
Lebanon News
2025-08-03
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-03
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
0
World News
2025-04-08
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin
World News
2025-04-08
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:40
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
3
Lebanon News
05:17
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:17
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
5
Lebanon News
08:51
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
08:51
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
7
Lebanon News
09:52
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action
Lebanon News
09:52
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More