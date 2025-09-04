Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

04-09-2025 | 13:15
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
3min
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
More than $1 million has entered the Lebanese treasury in recent days, not from new taxes on citizens or additional fees. These funds are unpaid invoices that had not been collected from their owners, even though they became due in 2022. Due to negligence and administrative lapses, they were left uncollected.

According to information obtained by LBCI, at the end of June, the State Security office at the Port of Beirut received reports that nearly 50 companies operating in the free zone had not paid invoices due since 2022. The invoices covered rented port spaces and water and electricity fees.

The Lebanese State Security, led by Major Joseph Naddaf, launched an investigation and found that the invoices had gone uncollected because four employees from the Beirut Port management committee failed to perform their duties. 

The four employees included the head of the insurance and contracts department, the head of the free zone department, the head of the contracts division, and a fourth staff member.

The employees admitted to State Security investigators that they had neglected their duties, though they said it was not intentional and that they had not received bribes to overlook the invoices.

When LBCI asked Beirut Port Director General Omar Itani why the employees’ work had not been monitored, he said the necessary measures had been taken: the employees were removed from their positions, several days’ pay were deducted, and formal warnings were issued.

The four employees were referred to the public financial prosecution office, and the invoices were reissued, with the companies paying the amounts owed.

Officials noted that the most important takeaway from the case is that the Lebanese state is not bankrupt. It has substantial funds that have been wasted but could be invested if properly managed, before requesting aid and donations from the international community.

